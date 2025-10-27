Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

CAL FIRE Responds To Multiple Chimney Fires

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
CAL FIRE Responds To Multiple Chimney Fires

CAL FIRE Responds To Multiple Chimney Fires

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– Over the weekend, CAL FIRE Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit firefighters responded to three chimney fires, highlighting the importance of regular flue maintenance.

Fire officials say homeowners should clean chimneys and ensure spark arrestors are in place if using a fireplace, wood-burning stove, or pellet stove. Creosote, a highly flammable residue that can appear tar-like, flaky, powdery or hard and waxy, builds up inside chimneys and vent pipes, creating a fire hazard and potentially restricting airflow, which can lead to toxic gas buildup such as carbon monoxide.

Regular maintenance also helps identify blockages from debris or nests. Authorities encourage residents to use the current warmer weather to perform their annual chimney inspections and cleaning.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.