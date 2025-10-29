Skip to main content
Promotions For Tuolumne County Superior Court Judges

By B.J. Hansen
Judge Laura Krieg

Sonora, CA — Following the recent retirement of Judge Kevin Siebert, there is a new presiding Judge of Tuolumne County Superior Court.

Judge Laura Krieg is stepping into the leadership role. She is currently serving as the Interim Presiding Judge (filling in for Siebert) through December 31, and her two-year term will run from January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2027.

The presiding judge serves in a senior leadership role with extra management responsibilities.

Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Hallie Gorman Campbell
Judge Hallie Gorman Campbell has been elected to be the Assistant Presiding Judge. She is also serving in that interim role through the end of the year, and her two-year term will start January 1st.

Judge Siebert’s six-year term as a Superior Court Judge was scheduled to go through 2030. He was first appointed to the role in 2015 by Governor Jerry Brown. Governor Gavin Newsom will be tasked with picking Siebert’s replacement.

