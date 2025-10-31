Skip to main content
Sponsored By:

High School Football Regular Season Finale

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Wildcats defeat the Ripon Indians in high school football—Nick Stuart

Sonora, CA — League championship titles are on the line for local high school football teams tonight.

The Sonora High Wildcats (9-0) will be at home against Ripon Christian (8-1). The Wildcats have a chance to go undefeated and clinch an outright league title. Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough, where Danny Scott interviews head coach Kirk Clifton and players ahead of tonight’s game.

The Summerville Bears (7-2) will travel to face Linden (6-3). Both teams are 5-1 in the Mother Lode League and are ranked second and third in the division.

Calaveras High (7-2) leads the standings and is 6-0 in the MLL. The Red Hawks hope to clinch the championship tonight on the road against cross-county rival Bret Harte (2-7).

Postseason playoff brackets will be announced later this weekend after the regular season concludes.

