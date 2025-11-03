Trump: White House Public Tours to Reopen in December 2025

President Donald Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, issued a statement regarding White House Tours.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“The White House will reopen its doors for public tours on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, with an updated route offering guests the opportunity to experience the history and beauty of the People’s House.

In celebration of the holiday season, all December tours will feature the White House Christmas decorations on the State Floor. The decorations in each room will be thoughtfully designed and curated under the direction of First Lady Melania Trump. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the beloved annual tradition that transforms the White House into a festive reflection of the spirit, warmth, faith, and hope of the holiday season.

Congressional offices may resume submitting tour requests for their constituents on Monday, November 3, 2025. Tour availabilities for December 2025 will open 30 days prior to each potential tour date. Tour availabilities for January 2026 are slated to be made available to congressional offices sometime in December. For more information about public tours of the White House, members of the public are encouraged to contact their Member of Congress or visit whitehouse.gov/visit.”

