Weekend Snow Pushes Sierra Nevada Closer To 100% Of Average

Tuolumne County, CA — Following high elevation snow over the past several days, the Central Sierra Nevada snowpack is now at 93% of average for the date (includes Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties).

The Northern Sierra is still only at 61% of average, and the Southern Sierra is 114%.

Combining all three regions, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is at 90% of average according to the electronic sensors. Much more precipitation will be needed over the coming months to reach the April 1st average (currently at 35% statewide).

Over the past 72 hours, Dodge Ridge reported that it received 25’’ of new snow and Bear Valley received 32″.

The California Department of Water Resources reports that New Melones Reservoir is at 127.5% of its historical average for the date and at 73% capacity. Don Pedro is at 115% of its historical average and at 79% capacity.

A Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service continues through 4 pm today (Monday).