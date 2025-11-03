CIF Sac Joaquin Section Football Playoff Brackets Released

Sonora, CA — Some local teams are seeded high in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Football Playoffs.

Sonora High, which finished the season 10-0 and in first place in the Trans Valley League, is the top seed in the Division 6 bracket. The Wildcats will face 8th-seeded Wheatland (7-3) on Friday, November 14, at home. The winner will move on to face either Woodland Christian (9-1) or Bradshaw Christian (8-2). Amador (6-4) is the 6th seed and will face the 3rd-seeded Ripon Christian (8-2) on November 14. Click here to view the full Division 6 bracket.

Calaveras High (8-2) is the top seed in Division 7. The Red Hawks, who finished on top in the Mother Lode League, will face 8th-seeded Le Grand (6-4) on November 14 in San Andreas. The winner will face either the 4th-seeded Mariposa (9-1) or the 5th-seeded Denair (8-2). The Summerville Bears (8-2) are the 3rd seed in the Division 7 bracket and will face 6th-seeded Rio Vista (6-4) on November 14 in Tuolumne. The winner will move on to face either second-seeded Stone Ridge Christian (9-1) or Linden (6-4). Click here to view the full Division 7 bracket.

The Wildcats and Bears are defending state champions.