Sonora City Council Calls Special Meeting

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora City Hall

Sonora, CA — Two closed session items are on the agenda for a special meeting called this morning by the Sonora City Council.

The meeting will start at 9 am at City Hall. Immediately after convening, there will be a chance for the public to comment on any items not on the agenda.

The council will then go into closed session to discuss the two items. The first is related to ongoing labor negotiations. The second is about an unidentified legal threat.

Following the two closed session discussions, the council will reconvene in open session to report out any votes or decisions made.

