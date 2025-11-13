$77,000 For Child Safety Seat Initiative In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department has received a $77,672 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

The money will help educate parents and caregivers about the importance of child safety seats. There will be community outreach events, educational classes, training on proper installation, and free seats for families in need.

Office of Traffic Safety Director Stephanie Dougherty says, “By supporting projects that help families learn the importance of properly using car seats and boosters, we are building a culture where child safety is always the priority.”

Tuolumne County Public Health reports that proper use of a child car seat can dramatically reduce the risk of injury or death in a crash. The grant money will provide hands-on training and support so that families have the knowledge and tools to keep their children safe.

The program will run through September 2026.