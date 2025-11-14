Skip to main content
One-Stop Drop-off To Celebrate America Recycles Day

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – This weekend, there is an easy way to celebrate America Recycles Day in Tuolumne County while also getting rid of items cluttering the house.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, is holding a free drive-thru recycling event in honor of the day. Check below to find out which items are accepted and which are not allowed. Then gather them up and head to the Motherlode Fairgrounds off Stockton Road/Highway 49 in Sonora on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What is and not accepted
What is accepted and not allowed

“This will be a one-stop recycling event where you can recycle mattresses and box springs, tires, e-waste, cardboard, textiles, household hazardous waste, used oil and filters, antifreeze, batteries, etc.,” shared public works officials.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.

