Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
62.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County Teen Missing For Two Days, Found

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Elizabeth Woodman

Elizabeth Woodman

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – A missing Tuolumne County teen has been found, but few details regarding her return have been released.

As we reported here on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office turned to the public for help in locating runaway teen, 16-year-old Elizabeth Woodman. Detectives reported that she was last seen on video surveillance leaving her home in the Mono Vista/North Sunshine Road area on foot at around 4:25 a.m. on Thursday.

A picture was circulated of the 5’01”, 100-pound teen with brown hair and eyes and braces. Investigators did note that she typically wears gold earrings, but they did not have a description of what she was wearing when she left her home or where she was headed.

An update was released this morning, Saturday, November 15, 2025, simply stating, “Elizabeth has been located.” However, there is no information on how, where, or in what condition she was discovered, or whether a public tip helped to locate her. The only other statement released by sheriff’s officials was “Thanks to everyone who shared the information!”

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.