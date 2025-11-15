Tuolumne County Teen Missing For Two Days, Found

Tuolumne County, CA – A missing Tuolumne County teen has been found, but few details regarding her return have been released.

As we reported here on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office turned to the public for help in locating runaway teen, 16-year-old Elizabeth Woodman. Detectives reported that she was last seen on video surveillance leaving her home in the Mono Vista/North Sunshine Road area on foot at around 4:25 a.m. on Thursday.

A picture was circulated of the 5’01”, 100-pound teen with brown hair and eyes and braces. Investigators did note that she typically wears gold earrings, but they did not have a description of what she was wearing when she left her home or where she was headed.

An update was released this morning, Saturday, November 15, 2025, simply stating, “Elizabeth has been located.” However, there is no information on how, where, or in what condition she was discovered, or whether a public tip helped to locate her. The only other statement released by sheriff’s officials was “Thanks to everyone who shared the information!”