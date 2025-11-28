Two Local High School Football Teams In Championship Hunt

Two area high school football teams remain in the championship hunt. This morning, the top-seeded Calaveras Red Hawks (10-2) will take on the Linden Lions (8-4), who defeated the Summerville Bears (9-3) last Friday in a close game, 27-21, in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 7 bracket. The game is at 9 this morning.

Then on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 6 bracket, the top-seeded and last year’s champions, the Sonora Wildcats (12-0), will face the 3rd-seeded Ripon Christian (10-2). Last Friday (11/22), the Wildcats ran over the visiting Bradshaw Christian Pride 48-22 to advance to the sectional championships. Sonora is undefeated and poised to earn an unprecedented back-to-back championship. You can hear the Sonora game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. The game is also streamed live on mymotherlode.com. Also, Head Coach Kirk Clifton talks about the team’s possible back-to-back championship. Click here to watch the Wildcat Walkthrough previewing the game.

Both Championship Games are being held at Sacramento City College.