Mariposa County Attempted Murder Suspect Caught Thanks To Turkey

Midpines, CA – After nearly three months on the run, a fugitive wanted for attempted murder in Mariposa County was caught—thwarted by the Thanksgiving feast.

Noting that it could have been called “Operation Turkey, with a side of jail time,” officials from the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) shared that deputies experienced a big surprise while doing charity work for the holiday.

“While delivering Thanksgiving meals in the Midpines area, deputies located Michael ‘Cosmo’ May on Colorado Road,” sheriff’s officials advised.

As we reported here in September, sheriff’s officials asked the public for help in capturing May, posting his picture and description on social media with a warning not to approach and to report any sightings immediately. May’s arrest warrant was issued on September 10, 2025, and he has been on the run ever since. He was originally wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in an incident that happened near Colorado Road and Highway 140 in Midpines, but no additional details about the attempted murder have been released.

“We’re proud of our deputies for serving both the community and our mission,” stated sheriff’s officials.