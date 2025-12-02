Pair Arrested After Dogs Connected To Livestock Deaths

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the recent deaths of livestock in San Andreas in the areas of Old Gulch, Calaveritas, Fricot City Road, and Fourth Crossing.

They were killed by dogs that were allowed to roam. In one instance, three to five dogs killed a cow and severely injured two bulls. Security footage connected the same pack to the various other incidents.

A search warrant was served at a home in the 6000 block of Fricot City Road to seize the dogs. The sheriff’s office reports that two people inside, 40-year-old Oscar Freer and 49-year-old Susan Closs were both placed under arrest on a variety of charges. Freer allegedly initially refused to allow the deputies to access the property and questioned the validity of the warrant. Closs attempted to block entry by locking the doors. The sheriff’s office reports that she also “made credible criminal threats to one of the officers on the scene, resulting in additional charges.”

The dogs were safely seized and transported to the Calaveras Animal Shelter.

The case remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that caring for animals includes properly containing them. Adding, “Allowing animals to roam onto other people’s property, particularly when they harm livestock or threaten neighbors, is unacceptable and may result in civil or criminal liability.”