Ring In The Christmas Spirit Tonight In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA – Angels Camp will be alive with the Christmas spirit tonight as the city rings in the holidays with the Gold Country Christmas Celebration.

This year’s Grand Marshals are Jim and Sherry Turner of Turner’s Wild West. The parade prompts a section of Main Street/Highway 49 to be temporarily closed from around 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. to travelers between Bret Harte Road (near St. Patrick’s Church) and Vallecito Road. No traffic or parking will be allowed during the parade, which starts at 5 p.m. and runs for approximately an hour.

After the procession, Santa will stick around to meet with kids and ensure that he receives their Christmas wish list until 7:30 p.m. at Next Home Utica Properties. Their parents may get a head start on their Christmas shopping, as Historic Downtown Angels Camp Gift Shop Village is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the City of Angels Parking Lot, near the Pickled Porch Cafe.

Travelers needing to get around the road closure can use Highway 4 or Vallecito Road. Click here for a list of all the holiday events going on in the Mother Lode today.