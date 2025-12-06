State And Mother Lode Thanksgiving MEP Stats Released

Sonora, CA – The CHP has released the Mother Lode Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) statistics that show DUIs and plenty of citations issued, with, fortunately, no fatalities.

The MEP lasted from Wednesday, November 26, at 6:01 p.m. to Sunday, November 30, at 11:59 p.m., with all available police on the roadways trying to keep travelers safe and observing the rules of the road. The CHP noted that officers would be looking for DUI and distracted drivers and ensuring people are wearing a safety belt. The stats show there were plenty of DUIs and citations issued for those above-listed infractions:

Across the state, 38,301 citations were issued, and 1,281 DUI arrests were made.

In Tuolumne County, 119 citations were issued, and 4 DUI arrests were made.

In Calaveras County, 61 citations were issued with 2 DUI arrests, with a total of 114 enforcement actions taken.

Last year’s Thanksgiving MEP saw 36 people killed in collisions across California. Over 1,100 people were arrested for driving under the influence during the 102-hour holiday enforcement period. Noting that one person dies every 39 minutes in the U.S. because of alcohol-impaired driving, the San Andreas Unit of the CHP added that impaired driving is preventable and provided these stay-safe-on-the-road tips: