Wildcats Launch Fundraiser For State Championship Trip

By Nic Peterson
Sonora, CA– Sonora High School is raising money to send its football team, Golden Regiment Band, and cheer squad to the CIF State Championship Game this weekend at Saddleback College in Southern California, with help from the Sonora Area Foundation, which will match donations up to $10,000.

School officials say the fundraising effort is intended to ensure the full group can travel and participate together. Donations can be made in person at the Sonora Area Foundation or at Sonora High School, or online through the foundation’s website. Donors are asked to type “State Champs” in the comment box when giving online. A recap of the victory that secured the Wildcats a second state championship opportunity can be found here.

A page to donate can be found here.

