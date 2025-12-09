Driver Arrested For DUI In Head-On Burson Crash

Burson, CA – One person suffered moderate injuries after a head-on crash in the Burson area of Calaveras County last week.

According to the CHP, all involved in the wreck were from Valley Springs. The collision between a Ford Explorer and a GMC Denali 2500 truck happened on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at around 6:15 p.m. on South Burson Road north of Warren Road, blocking the northbound lane. The crash involved a Ford Explorer, driven by 57-year-old Michel Habbestad, and a GMC Denali 2500 truck, driven by 56-year-old Johna Outlaw and with two passengers, Misty Fisher, 43, and 41-year-old Andrew Wathen.

As previously reported here, upon officers’ arrival, they found two heavily damaged vehicles, one of which was leaking liquids onto the roadway, which had to be cleaned up. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper reports that after questioning those involved, officers determined that the driver of the Ford failed to negotiate a sharp right curve, crossed the solid double yellow lines, and collided head-on with a northbound pickup. Cooper added, “After further investigation, the driver of the Ford was determined to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was subsequently arrested.”

Habbestad was taken to Mark Twain Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. The occupants in the other vehicle were not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.