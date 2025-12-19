Skip to main content
Yosemite Ranks As Top California Travel Destination In New Survey

By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite National Park Horsetail Falls

Yosemite National Park Horsetail Falls

Yosemite, CA — U.S. News and World Report has released its list of best vacation spots in the USA for 2026, and a local destination ranks high.

Yosemite National Park came in as the number six destination. It is the highest-rated vacation spot in California. Related to Yosemite, the report highlights the ability to reconnect to nature, the numerous waterfalls, Horsetail Fall, and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

Number one is Grand Canyon National Park, followed by Maui, Honolulu, Glacier National Park, and Zion National Park.

Others in California on the list include Lake Tahoe at number 9, San Francisco at 16, Big Sur at 19, and San Diego at 20. Click here for the full rundown.

US News and World Report notes that it considered factors like attractions, dining, accommodations, and votes from thousands of travelers when compiling the list.

