Trump: The 2025 Year In Review

President Donald J. Trump reflected on the progress achieved in just 11 months.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his bullet points:

“Over the past 11 months, we have brought more positive change to Washington than any Administration in American history.

For the last four years, the United States was ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and above all, foreign nations… Now, you have a President who fights for the law-abiding, hardworking people of our country — the ones who make this nation run.

We inherited the worst border anywhere in the world and we quickly turned it into the strongest border in the history of our country. In other words, in a few short months, we went from worst to best.

We’re deporting criminals [and] restoring safety to our most dangerous cities… Drugs brought in by ocean and by sea are now down by 94%. We have broken the grip of sinister, woke radicals in our schools… I’ve restored American Strength, settled eight wars in ten months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat, and ended the war in Gaza.

We’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin… Under the Biden Administration, car prices rose 22%, and in many states, 30% or more. Gasoline rose 30% to 50%. Hotel rates rose 37%. Airfares rose 31%. Now, under our leadership, they are all coming down — and they’re coming down fast.

I am also proud to announce that more than 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special Warrior Dividend before Christmas… In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every soldier $1,776 — and the checks are already on the way.

Next year, you will also see the results of the largest tax cuts in American history… Many families will be saving between $11,000 and $20,000 dollars a year, and next Spring is projected to be the largest tax refund season of all time.

On Day One, I declared a national energy emergency. Gasoline is now under $2.50 a gallon in much of the country.

For the first time in 50 years, we are now seeing reverse migration… leaving more housing and more jobs for Americans.

The yearly cost of a typical new mortgage increased by $15,000 dollars under Democrat rule. In 11 months, I have already gotten that annual cost down by $3,000 dollars.

I’ve secured a record-breaking $18 trillion dollars of investment into the United States — which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings, and far greater national security.

I’m also taking on the gigantic health insurance companies that have gotten rich on billions of dollars of money that should go directly to the people… so they can buy their own health insurance, which will give far better benefits at much lower costs.

I’m doing what no politician of either party has ever done — standing up to the special interests to dramatically reduce the price of prescription drugs.

After 11 months, our border is secure, inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected, and our country is back… We’re poised for an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.