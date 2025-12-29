TCSO Seeks Info About Missing Man

La Grange, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Otilio Guillen.

He was last known to be at his home on Cedro Court in La Grange on December 16, but was also reportedly seen in the area on Christmas Eve, loading items into a white SUV.

He is approximately 5’6” and 200 pounds with brown eyes. Guillen is pictured with a goatee, but he recently had a beard. He was wearing a Green Bay Packers zip-up hoodie and gray pants.

Anyone who has seen Otilio or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.