Structure Fire In Soulsbyville With Evacuations

By Tracey Petersen
Structure fire in Souldsbyville area of Tuolumne County—PG&E camera

Soulsbyville, CA – Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County, south of Highway 108.

The flames broke out just after 3:30 p.m. in the 19600 block of Soulsbyville Road near Draper Mine Road, and a large black plume of smoke can be seen in the image box photo. CAL Fire reports that all occupants escaped the burning home and that no injuries have been reported. However, there are concerns about a large propane tank as flames approach it, so neighbors near it have been evacuated from their homes.

Additionally, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report that deputies and CHP officers have Soulsbyville Road blocked at Draper Mine Road, with the roadway closed to traffic to allow fire personnel and equipment to work in the area. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the news center.

