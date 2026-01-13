Skip to main content
Update: Traffic Alert: Crash Slows Traffic On Tuolumne Road

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 2:54 p.m.: First responders remain on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in East Sonora that is blocking Tuolumne Road after colliding at the Lambert Lake and Tuolumne roads intersection. Luckily, the CHP reports no injuries in this crash. Officers are directing traffic, so motorists may want to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.

Original post at 2:25 p.m.: East Sonora, CA—A traffic alert on Tuolumne Road. Motorists may want to avoid delays by finding an alternative route, as two vehicles, a Jeep and a sedan, have collided at the intersection of Lambert Lake and Tuolumne roads, with the wreckage blocking the roadways. The collision occurred around 2 p.m. We’ll have an update when tow crews have cleared the scene.

