Power Outage In Columbia

Columbia, CA—PG&E reports nearly 100 customers have been without electricity since around 1:22 p.m. this afternoon.

The utility reports, “This is an unplanned outage. A tree made contact with the power line, and our crew will make repairs.”

Currently, crews are working to restore power. There are 94 customers impacted by the outage east of Columbia College along Upper Quail Mine Road and Ledge Lane, stretching from Big Hill Road to Gunsight Road. The company has given a restoration time of 8:45 p.m.