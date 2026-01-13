Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
64.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Power Outage In Columbia

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Power outage in Columbia—PG&E map

Power outage in Columbia—PG&E map

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA—PG&E reports nearly 100 customers have been without electricity since around 1:22 p.m. this afternoon.

The utility reports, “This is an unplanned outage. A tree made contact with the power line, and our crew will make repairs.”

Currently, crews are working to restore power. There are 94 customers impacted by the outage east of Columbia College along Upper Quail Mine Road and Ledge Lane, stretching from Big Hill Road to Gunsight Road. The company has given a restoration time of 8:45 p.m.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.