CHP Updates Head-On Crash In Valley Springs

By Tracey Petersen
Head-on crash on South Camanche Parkway in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County—Calaveras Consolidated Fire photo

Valley Springs, CA – The CHP updates last week’s two-vehicle crash on South Camanche Road in the Valley Springs area that resulted in two people suffering major injuries and one being flown from the scene.

As we reported here on Thursday (1/8/26), the collision occurred around 12:15 p.m. east of Quartz Drive, north of Highway 12 in unincorporated Calaveras County. CHP spokesperson Jeremy Cooper reports that Tiffany F. King, 54, of Wallace, was driving an Acura TSX westbound. Kenneth L. Glissman, 67, also of Wallace, was driving a Subaru Outback in the opposite direction. Cooper disclosed, “King drove off the roadway and subsequently made an unsafe turning movement to the left, causing her to lose control of her vehicle. She crossed over into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of Glissman, colliding head-on.”

The vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the eastbound lane, and both sustained major front-end damage, resulting in major injuries to both drivers.

King was taken by ambulance to Modesto Memorial Medical Center, and Glissman was flown to San Joaquin General Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The collision remains under investigation, and alcohol/drugs are not a contributing factor, according to Cooper.

