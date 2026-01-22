Fourth Weekend in January Events

There are a few events planned for the fourth weekend in January 2026 in the Mother Lode.

Friday the Golden Regiment Band will be playing at the Sonora High School Boys Varsity Basketball Game against Ripon Christian at 7PM in the Bud Castle Gym. The Girls Soccer and basketball games are both away games at Ripon Christian. The Boys Soccer teams will play at home against Ripon Christian. The band is currently fundraising by selling See’s Candies. The Snow Ball Winter Formal Dance will be held in the Bud Castle Gym on Saturday, Summerville will also have their Winter Dance Saturday. Summerville Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball will play against vs Linden Friday starting with the Girl’s Varsity game at 6pm.

Saturday join the Friends of the Animal Community (F.O.A.C) for a fun family day of crafting. There will be food and crafts available and you’ll be supporting local kid-owned businesses. This event will raise money for the organization and help get more pets into loving homes. The event is from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday January 24 at Mt Brow Vineyards in Sonora.

Reservations are required in advance to participate in the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District’s Winter Wonderland Bingo on Saturday January 24. The doors open at 5 PM for Happy Hour and dinner will be available for purchase with food provided as detailed here.

A public debate titled “When Was America ‘Great’?” will take place on Saturday, January 24, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at the Aronos Club. The debate will be between Tuolumne County District 4 Supervisor and current Chair of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, Steve Griefer, and local community organizer Renée Orth. The event arose from remarks made by Supervisor Griefer during a heated Board of Supervisors meeting on September 16, at which the issue of honoring Charlie Kirk was discussed. Supervisor Griefer has agreed to participate in the debate as a private citizen, not in his official capacity as a county supervisor. Organizers state the purpose of this debate is an opportunity to clarify the values guiding recent decisions by Supervisor Griefer, and to examine those values in the broader context of the national crisis we are facing. At a time of deep division and uncertainty, open and honest dialogue is essential to democratic accountability. The public is invited to attend the free event.

Tuolumne County Youth Centers are open as detailed here.

Join Fourth Wall Entertainment for “Believe in Magic” will transform Main Street, San Andreas into an enchanting evening filled with wonder and excitement. There will be an Escape Room, local vendors, fun and games, warm beverages, and French Dip Sandwiches as detailed here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Mikes Pizza of Sonora. View the movie times at Angels Camp, skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the snow reports from open California ski resorts are in the weather section here.

January isCervical Health Awareness Month, National Blood Donor Month, and Glaucoma Awareness Month.

The Firefall in Yosemite is coming up in February. When conditions are just right, there is an orange glow, which has the appearance of lava flowing at Horsetail Falls. There is no guarantee that it will be visible, but the viewing window is between mid-to-late February. While there will be parking restrictions, the park confirms that there will be no special reservations required as detailed here. Regular entrance fees will be in place.