Tuolumne County Edges Closer To County Counsel Hiring

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors met in closed session this week to interview finalists for the County Counsel position.

The role, serving as the county government’s lead attorney, opened up due to the resignation of Sarah Carrillo in September.

Limited details are publicly released about closed sessions, but Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Griefer says that they hope to have someone finalized shortly.

Two candidates were interviewed at Tuesday’s meeting. The final pick will be approved at a future open meeting, and the public will also have a chance to comment at that time. There are also related negotiations that take place.

The goal of Tuesday’s interviews was to narrow it down to a top finalist.

More information will be released when it becomes publicly available.