Update: Fiery Crash On HWY 49 In Calaveras County

Update at 2:50 p.m.: The CHP has closed a stretch of Highway 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area of Calaveras County where a dump truck overturned and caught on fire. They advise that this will be an extensive shutdown for vehicle recovery, so motorists may want to find an alternative route, as there is plenty of activity in the area.

Update at 2:37 p.m.: The CHP initially reported minor injuries in this collision, but has upgraded that to major injuries. The crash involved a dump truck that overturned on Highway 49 near Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County. Additional details about the collision can be viewed below:

Update at 1:49 p.m.: The CHP updates that currently officers are directing one-way traffic until a tow crew arrives on scene to remove the overturned dump truck on Highway 49 near Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County. For further details regarding the collision, please view the information below.

Original post at 1:38 p.m.: Mokelumne Hill, CA – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a dump truck that overturned and burst into flames on Highway 49 at the top of the 13 curves near Mokelumne Hill in Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that the collision happened in the northbound lane but is blocking both lanes of the highway, as the truck was hauling dirt that spilled all over the roadway, along with gas leaking from it. They advise that there will be an extensive closure of this section of the roadway for vehicle recovery, so motorists may want to find an alternative route, as there is plenty of activity in the area.

The CHP is reporting minor injuries in this wreck. We’ll pass along new information as soon as it becomes available in the newsroom.