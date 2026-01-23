Skip to main content
Man Caught Swinging Baseball Bat At Cars Arrested

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Coulterville, CA — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting passing cars with a baseball bat, then later injuring a CHP Officer, and temporarily escaping on foot.

It happened on Wednesday during the noon hour on Highway 49, just south of Highway 132, in Coulterville (an initial story was reported here).

The CHP received multiple reports about a man striking vehicles with a baseball bat. Adding, “A Sonora CHP officer arrived on scene and later identified the suspect as 49-year-old Moises Gutierrez Mares of Hawthorne, California, who was attempting to enter uninvolved vehicles that were passing by.”

An officer who attempted to take Mares into custody was physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries. Mares then ran into a wooded area. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office also responded and provided a drone overhead, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office brought in its K9 unit.

As nightfall arrived, the search was eventually discontinued, and Mares remained at-large.

The following morning, the CHP was notified that Mares was outside of a structure on private property near the area where he fled. Officers responded and took him into custody on felony charges. He was transported to Mariposa County Jail.

