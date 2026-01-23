Interest High In Tuolumne County Local Elections

Sonora, CA — Both of the board of supervisor races on the ballot, and the superintendent of schools office, could see multiple candidates running during the June Primary election.

Several prospective candidates have taken early steps toward running for office by collecting signatures in lieu of paying the filing fees.

It is not a requirement to do so, but it is public record and provides an early look at who is eying different races.

Click here to view an earlier story about Calaveras County races.

Central Sierra Broadcasting requested the list of people who have taken the formal step to start collecting signatures, and it was provided this morning by Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair.

It shows that five people are strongly considering a run for District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor. They include incumbent Ryan Campbell and potential challengers Steve Green, Mark Brooks, Rayanne Tamayo, and Juli Healy.

In the District Three Supervisor race, the two people collecting signatures are incumbent Anaiah Kirk and challenger Tim McCaffrey.

Two people are also taking steps toward running for Tuolumne County Superintendent Schools, incumbent Zack Abernathy and potential challenger Ben Howell.

Other races with people collecting signatures include only incumbents. They are Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair, Treasurer/Tax Collector Justin Birtwhistle, Assessor–Recorder Kaenan Whitman, and Judge Laura Krieg.

The next step will be the Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Paper Period, which spans from February 9 to March 6. At the end of that period, it will be known which candidates will be on the ballot.

The California Primary Election will be on June 2.