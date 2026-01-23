Early Look At Prospective Candidates In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — The window is open for candidates to start collecting signatures in lieu of paying filing fees ahead of the June Primary election.

It is not a requirement for candidates to do this, but it often provides an early look at who are eyeing the various offices. The final day to collect signatures is February 9.

The next step will be the Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination Paper Period, which spans from February 9 to March 6. At the end of that period, it will be known which candidates will officially be on the ballot.

There will be local races in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.

Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to both the Calaveras and Tuolumne county election leaders late last week to inquire which prospective candidates are taking the early steps to collect signatures. Calaveras County Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner quickly responded with the list that includes Lehua Mossa for Treasurer-Tax Collector, Martin Huberty for District Three Supervisor, Rebecca Turner for Clerk-Recorder, David Sanders for Superior Court Office One, Tim Healy for Superior Court Office Two, and Laurie Durham for Assessor.

Another race that is anticipated to be competitive is the Calaveras Superintendent of Schools. Longtime local educator, Dr. William “Bill” Redford has announced plans to challenge incumbent Superintendent Jared Hungerford.

Other races include Supervisor District 5 and Auditor-Controller.

Central Sierra Broadcasting has made multiple additional inquiries to the Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller over the past week in hopes of receiving the information about Tuolumne County prospective candidates who have begun the process of collecting signatures, but have not heard back. We will pass along the information when it becomes available.