Manhunt For Mariposa County Hit-And-Run Suspect Ends In His Capture

Coulterville, CA – A manhunt that began on Wednesday afternoon in the Coulterville area of Mariposa County landed a suspected hit-and-run driver behind bars.

Residents were warned of the law enforcement activity in a public safety alert posted on social media and asked to “please avoid the area.” The search began for the male suspect around 3:15 p.m. Sheriff’s officials relayed that they were assisting CHP and searching for the man along Highway 49, between Coulterville and Mary Harrison Mine Road. They also disclosed that the subject was part of a potential hit-and-run, as well as committing other damage to vehicles and a potential assault.

This morning, sheriff’s officials updated the post, stating that the suspect “had been located and taken into custody.” The suspect was not identified, and no further details regarding those alleged crimes were released. The CHP is in charge of this investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time.