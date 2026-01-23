Hear Competing Views About Decision To Close Mono Vista Fire Station

Sonora, CA — Earlier this month, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to close the Mono Vista Fire Station amidst budget constraints and expiring federal grant money.

The motion was made by Supervisor Mike Holland and supported by supervisors Steve Griefer and Anaiah Kirk. Board members Ryan Campbell and Jaron Brandon were opposed.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will be a chance to hear opposing opinions about the vote. During the first half of the show, Supervisor Holland will detail his reasoning for making the motion and why he feels it needs to happen. During the second half of the show, Supervisor Campbell will share his counterpoints and explain why he was in opposition.

Both will also look ahead and talk about where they feel things should go from here, following the vote.