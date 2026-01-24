Property Tax Break Keeps More Money In Homeowners’ Pockets

Tuolumne County, CA – The Tuolumne County Assessor’s Office is highlighting a property tax break for homeowners that puts more money in their wallets.

County Assessor-Recorder Kaenan Whitman wants to remind and educate new residents about the Homeowner’s Exemption, which may help them save money on property taxes. The exemption reduces a home’s assessed value by up to $7,000, resulting in yearly savings of more than $70.

“To qualify, homeowners must own and occupy their property as their primary residence,” stated Whitman, adding, “Residents are encouraged to complete and submit the Homeowner’s Exemption form to the Assessor’s Office by February 15th to receive the full benefits.”

Once submitted, homeowners need to apply only once, and the exemption remains valid until the property is sold or the homeowner moves. For more information or assistance, contact the Tuolumne County Assessor’s Office via email at assessor@co.tuolumne.ca.us or by phone at 209-533-5535, or click here for the form.