Healy Launches District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Campaign

Sonora, CA — A local business owner, who is a longtime community member, is officially entering the District Two Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors race.

Juli Healy is the owner and broker of Healy Homes.

She says, “I’m running because I care deeply about our community – about protecting our freedoms and ensuring responsible spending at the county level so our residents can live fulfilling, secure, and happy lives for generations to come.”

The District Two seat is currently held by Ryan Campbell and covers an area around Soulsbyville, Sonora Vista, Phoenix Lake, Cedar Ridge, and parts of Twain Harte. We reported last week that several prospective candidates have started the process of collecting signatures in lieu of paying a filing fee.

Healy has taken the step today of formally announcing her intention to run. As a business owner, she says that she has real-world experience managing budgets and meeting payroll – experiences that she feels are essential for accountable county governance.

Healy says she has firsthand insight into how county decisions impact housing affordability, infrastructure, roads, small businesses, and long-term community stability.

Healy was raised locally, and has raised her children here. She is also welcoming the next generation, as her grandkids are being raised in the community. She and her husband’s parents, and many extended family members, are also residents of the county. Noting, “I hear from members of our community how much they want their kids and grandkids to be able to live here, find success, and have a safe, economically vibrant place to raise their families – while enjoying the scenic beauty and rural pace of life that Tuolumne County offers.”

She concludes, “I believe our community deserves more – more transparency, more responsiveness, and more creative, solution-focused strategic leadership. I’m running to be an engaged supervisor who listens, responds, and works collaboratively to make Tuolumne County a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The primary election will be on June 2.