Calaveras Supervisors To Host Groundbreaking For Behavioral Health Building

San Andreas, CA — One of the highlights of today’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting is a noontime groundbreaking ceremony for a new Behavioral Health Building at the government center.

The supervisors will be joined by county staff and representatives from the California Department of Health Care Services.

The county reports that the event will recognize the start of construction on the new facility, which is designed to improve access to care, enhance service delivery, and support the long-term behavioral health needs of the community.

This project is funded through the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP), a State of California grant program administered by the California Department of Health Care Services that supports the development of behavioral health infrastructure and expands capacity across the behavioral health continuum of care.

The open-to-the-public noon groundbreaking will be held in front of the old buildings (L, M and N) at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

Other notable items on today’s meeting agenda, starting at 9am, include a presentation from the Resource Connection about childcare services, a presentation from Behavioral Health and Aegis Treatment Centers, LLC, about a proposed mobile medication unit to provide opioid treatment services, and a discussion about transitioning the Office of Emergency Services to the Sheriff’s Department.