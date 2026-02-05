Mother Lode State Senator Recognizes Athletes From Her District Chosen For Olympics

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) is recognizing athletes in her district chosen to compete in skiing and snowboarding at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, and she urges the public to support them by watching the games.

State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (R-Jackson) is congratulating and wishing the eight athletes from Senate District 4 (see map at the bottom of the page) the best of luck as they represent Team USA in the Olympics. They are just some of the 97 athletes representing U.S. Ski & Snowboard in these games.

“These individuals embody the strength and spirit, dedication, resilience, and pride of our district,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “Their achievements inspire us all. I join constituents from the Sierra Foothills through the Central Valley and beyond in wishing each success, safety, and unforgettable moments on the greatest world stage in their respective sports.”

One of those competitors is Sonora-born and Strawberry native Keely Cashman. As we earlier reported here, this will be the second Olympics she has qualified for, with the last being the games in Beijing, China, in 2022. At that time, we did not know what events she would compete in, but U.S. Ski & Snowboard now reports she will run the Super Giant Slalom and Downhill.

Eight athletes selected from Senate District 4:

Keely Cashman, Strawberry, Alpine Skiing

AJ Hurt, Carnelian Bay, Alpine Skiing

Bryce Bennett, Tahoe City, Alpine Skiing

JC Schoonmaker, Tahoe City, Country Skiing

Abby Winterberger, Truckee, Freeski Halfpipe

Hahna Norman, Truckee, Snowboard Slopestyle

Hanna Percy, Truckee, Snowboard Cross

Kate Gray, Crowley Lake, Freeski Halfpipe

The Olympics begin on Friday, February 6th, and run through Sunday, February 22, 2026. Senator Alvarado-Gil urges constituents to watch and cheer on these District 4 athletes and the entire Team USA as they participate in the games.