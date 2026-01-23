Keely Cashman Heads To Second Olympics

Sonora, CA – Sonora-born and Strawberry native Keely Cashman will compete in her second Olympics.

Cashman is one of 97 athletes nominated to represent Team USA in the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy. She is in good company with two-time Olympic champion, three-time Olympic medalist, and most decorated alpine skier of all time Mikaela Shiffrin; Olympic champion, three-time Olympic medalist, and winningest speed skier in history Lindsey Vonn; and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, an Olympic silver medalist. On Tuesday (1/20/26), we reported that this past weekend she competed in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Tarvisio with teammate Vonn, who achieved a second-place podium finish, and Cashman, who achieved a 5th-place finish, her best result in a World Cup.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced athletes for Team USA based on predetermined Olympic Winter Games selection criteria, and they will be formally revealed on January 26, 2026. The breakdown of the 97 athletes includes 73 from the Stifel U.S. Ski Team and 24 from the Hydro Flask U.S. Snowboard Team, with 48 of them being first-time Olympians.

“We are excited to announce the 97 athletes that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games in just two weeks,” said Anouk Patty, U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief of Sport. “Throughout this season, we’ve seen quite remarkable results from our athletes across all 10 of our sports, and I know this is one of the strongest teams we have sent to the Games. I am excited to cheer for them on the biggest stage in sports.”

Cashman’s first Olympic appearance was at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, where U.S. Ski & Snowboard accounted for more than 40% of Team USA’s delegation and brought home 15 of the 25 total Olympic medals won. Cashman competed in the downhill, super-G, and super combined events. The events she will compete in at the Olympics in Italy have yet to be announced.