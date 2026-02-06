February Events

There are a few events planned for the first weekend in February 2026 in the Mother Lode.

First, this Friday, you can ski with a Forest Ranger. Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is in the Stanislaus National Forest and after you purchase a day lift ticket or if you have a season pass you and your own equipment or rent, you can ski with a Forest Service Ranger and learn about the natural history of the ski area. From 10 am to noon you can talk with a Ranger a booth located at Creekside Lodge. At 1 pm meet for the free tour at the Fire Pit in the Lower Plaza. There will also be a tour on Friday, February 20 as detailed here.

Friday, the Sonora Seventh Day Adventist Church will be showing the free documentary, ‘Return to Palau’ that chronicles the life story of Melissa Gibson. Despite losing her family to tragedy, her story is a testament to God’s grace and faithfulness. Melissa, along with her husband, Michael, will be at a Q&A Saturday night, followed by a benefit concert by the Seventh Day Adventist Church youth to raise funds for the youth to travel to a school in India to build a church.

Saturday the 2nd Annual Speed Dating Animal Adoption Event will be held at the Calaveras County Animal Services building in San Andreas from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm as detailed here.

Saturday, League of Women Voters Mother Lode will be hosting its February meeting from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Tuolumne County Library in Sonora.

This Saturday is Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden and it will focus on Fruit Tree Pruning. The garden will be open 10:00 am to 1:00 pm as detailed here.

Sierra Senior Providers will host Lunch and Bingo on the 1st Saturday of each month from 11 am to 3pm. The event is for adults age 18 and older, sign-up at the Sonora Senior Center front desk for $15. Proceeds benefit Senior Center Lunch Program as detailed in the event listing here.

Saturday Lake Tulloch Lions Club is hosting the Annual Crab Feed at the Black Creek Meeting Hall from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

Sonora Ducks Unlimited is hosting a Dinner & Auction at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Event activities include games, auctions, giveaways, prizes, and exclusive merchandise.

Sunday is Tuolumne County Rotary Clubs’ 38th Annual Superbowl Breakfast for the Frank Salel Youth Fund Scholarship Program. The doors are open from 7:30 to 11:30 am at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 adult presale, $8 child presale with more details in the event listing here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) first show is Fiddler on the Roof February 27th. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Mamma Mia” playing March 6 through 22. Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Perch Rooftop Dining. Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.