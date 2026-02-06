Calaveras Big Trees State Park Prescribed Burn Now Underway

Calaveras County, CA – A CAL Fire prescribed burn is underway today at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, but some are confusing it for a wildland fire.

The large plume of smoke visible in the image box picture has led the public to report it as a wildfire to CAL Fire dispatch and also to Central Sierra Broadcasting. The burn was supposed to begin Monday, February 2, 2026, but, instead, due to conditions, it started today. As reported on Monday here, the burn will cover up to 61 acres, including areas near Highway 4 and Moran Road. Park officials shared that visitors should expect closures within the park during the prescribed burn, potentially including a section of West Moran Road.

Smoke will be visible in the North Grove area, including the North Grove Campground, North Grove Trail, and surrounding communities along Highway 4. The work is expected to take a week to complete.