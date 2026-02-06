East Sonora Business Gets Surprise Visitor

East Sonora, CA – An East Sonora business got quite the surprise yesterday afternoon when a vehicle smashed into its front door.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, around 2 p.m. at the Mono Village Center. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 80-year-old Lynda Barton of Tuolumne was in her 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass, which was parked outside the Left Coast Land Clearing at 14683 Mono Way, near Hess Avenue. Machado recounted, “She mistakenly pressed down on the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal, which caused the vehicle to accelerate and crash into the commercial building.”

Fortunately, Barton and no one in the building was injured. Machado added, “We do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in this crash.” There is no word on the damage to the building or the estimated repair costs.