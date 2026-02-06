Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast Is Sunday

Sonora, CA — One of the community traditions on Super Bowl Sunday is the Frank Salel Super Bowl Breakfast at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora.

Named after the late community leader Frank Salel, who helped cook at several fundraisers over the years, the event is put on by local Rotary Clubs.

One of the organizers, Don Smith, says, “We dress up the main building there at the fairgrounds like a football stadium. We have all of the yard lines, the banners, and the flags. We have raffles every 30 minutes. It is high energy.”

Sunday will mark the 38th year of the event. It will run from 7:30 am – 11:30 am. Some reduced-priced pre-sale tickets have been selling in the community. At the door, the tickets will be $15 for adults and $10 for kids. No one will be turned away. Typically, they serve anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 plates. There will also be a bar selling adult beverages.

The breakfast includes an egg omelet with all of the trimmings, coffee, juice, croissants, and fruit cups. The food will be cooked by Rotary Club members and local culinary students, and delivered by volunteers, including students from Sonora and Summerville high schools.

All of the proceeds raised go to youth programs and scholarships.