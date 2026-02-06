End Of An Era For City Hotel Restaurant And What Cheer Saloon

Columbia, CA — The Columbia City Hotel Cooperative Corporation has made the difficult decision to cease operations of the City Hotel Restaurant and What Cheer Saloon.

The patron-owned cooperative corporation was formed in 2022 by many who were passionate about preserving and revitalizing the establishments inside the 1870s hotel in Columbia State Historic Park. Over the past three years, the 308-member cooperative served as a park concessionaire.

A rarity, it was the only patron-owned restaurant cooperative of its kind in the State of California.

A decision was made on February 2 by a majority vote of the members to cease operations. The action came following a review of long-term operational and financial factors impacting the sustainability of the business. The board cited both “rising costs and changing economic conditions.”

“We are especially grateful to the members of the Columbia City Hotel Cooperative who have generously supported the City Hotel Restaurant, as well as to the many members of our community who dined with us,” said Board Chair Leannha Rodes. “We also extend our sincere appreciation to our staff for their dedication and commitment to serving our community.”

Throughout its operation, the cooperative hosted community events, seasonal celebrations, and special dining experiences.

The restaurant and saloon have been closed since January 4 for an annual winter hiatus during the slower season. It will not reopen to the public, but a final members-only event is planned for February 17. The official closure takes effect on February 18.

The State of California will oversee the process of finding a potential replacement concessionaire.