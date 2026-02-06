Major Road Project In Mariposa

Caltrans map of the work areas on Highway 140 for rock scaling

Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans is warning motorists of lengthy delays on Highway 140 in Mariposa County due to a major road project that began today and will continue into next week.

Caltrans crews are conducting rock scaling near the community of Incline and Yosemite National Park to safeguard the area and avoid long-term traffic impacts. There will be one-way traffic control in place on the highway from Yosemite Cedar Lodge to the temporary bridge. The work runs through Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During the work, travelers will see delays from 10 up to 15 minutes. Caltrans offers Highways 41 and 120 for those visiting Yosemite National Park.

“Caltrans’ top priority is the safety of the traveling public and our workers while this work is being performed,” advised state road officials.

Motorists are asked to follow all signage and personnel while slowing down in the cone zone. Find daily highway conditions by clicking here.