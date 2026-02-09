Calaveras County Supervisors To Consider Kindness Week And More

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday, January 10th, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 891 Mountain Ranch Road with a proclamation recognizing Kindness Week, action on a telecommuting policy update, and support for a trail improvement grant among items on the agenda.

Supervisors are scheduled to consider a proclamation declaring February 14 through February 20 as Kindness Week in Calaveras County. The proclamation would also designate the county as a Random Acts of Kindness Zone. The board is also expected to consider adopting a resolution supporting the Arnold Rim Trail Association’s grant application to the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. The grant would fund improvements to the Arnold Rim Trail. If approved, the resolution would authorize the board chair to sign a letter supporting the application.

County Public Health officials will present part two of a report on the state of health in Calaveras County. The informational presentation is expected to outline public health challenges and the department’s goals for addressing them. Supervisors will also consider adopting a revised county telecommuting policy.

The regular portion of Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.