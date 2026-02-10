Calaveras County Declares Kindness Week

San Andreas, CA — A tradition in Calaveras County, the Board of Supervisors this morning declared February 14-20 as Kindness Week, and further deems the county as a Random Acts of Kindness Zone.

The county reports that the Seeds of Kindness initiative was formed in 1994 in Angels Camp, spearheaded by Jim & Judy Bergantz, then owners of Bergantz Nursery. A small group of local residents worked together to encourage and promote random acts of kindness first in Angels Camp and then throughout Calaveras County.

The Seeds of Kindness project also works with Calaveras County schools to create an increased awareness about being kind. Light blue wristbands will again be distributed countywide to encourage acts of kindness throughout the county.

For 2026, the project has purchased light blue rapid wristbands with the Message: “KINDNESS STARTS WITH ME” to be distributed to schools and in the community.

The full proclamation is below, approved 5-0 by the Board of Supervisors today:

WHEREAS, National Random Acts of Kindness Week will be observed February 14th through 20th, 2026, and Random Acts of Kindness Day is February 17, 2026; and

WHEREAS, Calaveras County has participated in Random Acts of Kindness Week since 2010; and

WHEREAS, all who live and/or work within Calaveras County are encouraged to practice Random Acts of Kindness, a tradition started in Angels Camp by the Jim Bergantz Family; and

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors designates the week of February 14th through 20th, 2026, to be Kindness Week throughout the County.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Board of Supervisors declares that the County of Calaveras be deemed a Random Acts of Kindness Zone during the week of February 14th and continue through the 2026 year.