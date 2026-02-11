A Heart Healthy Event In Sonora For Kids And Adults

Sonora, CA – Nearly 500 students from area grade schools, including Sonora Elementary, attended Adventist Health Sonora’s Heart Fest at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds during “American Heart Month.”

Health officials were on hand from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., demonstrating and answering questions while teaching all things related to heart health. The students, with the help of their teachers, rotated through stations including a giant walk-through heart, an ambulance tour, smoking impacts (with many wincing as they closed their eyes), and a cow heart dissection, among other exhibits. Sonora Elementary student Gabby told us what she had learned: “Not to smoke because it is bad for your lungs and makes them black.” Her classmate Daisy stated, “It’s good to exercise.”

Once the children’s Heart Fest event was finished, the free event reopened at 4:30 p.m. for adults in the community. In addition to about a dozen interactive booths with local heart health experts, the event included a heart-healthy dinner, health screenings, and a trivia night with prizes.

AHS spokesperson Jaquelyn Lugg added, “This free event was designed to bring our community together and share the resources people need to keep their hearts healthy all year long.”