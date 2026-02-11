Winter Weather In The Mountains Ends Today

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor), as well as a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, until 4 PM this afternoon.

The snow levels today will range between 5,500 to 6,000 feet.

Light to moderate snow will continue at times, with the heaviest snow expected this morning.

At the 5,500 elevation, one to three inches of additional snow accumulation is likely. Above the 6,000 foot elevation, two to ten inches of additional snow accumulations is forecast. Above the 7,000 foot elevation, the total snow accumulations will range from one to two feet. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds may gust as high as forty to fifty mph.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could make travel difficult with delays and chain controls. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.