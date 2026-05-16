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TUD Manholes To Slow Downtown Sonora Traffic

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By Tracey Petersen
TUD Manhole work in Downtown Sonora—TUD map

TUD Manhole work in Downtown Sonora—TUD map

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Sonora, CA: Two manhole installations will slow traffic in downtown Sonora for two days next week during the morning commute.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) says the new manholes are along Yaney Avenue. One will be at the intersection of Lytton Street and High Street and will cause short delays; the other is at the intersection of Oak Street. It will require a detour, as Yaney Avenue will be closed between Lower Sunset Drive and Seco Street. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this time.

The hours of operation for both jobs are Monday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. For questions and further information, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.

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