Habitat For Humanity Anticipated To Receive Miners Motel

Sonora, CA — A top finalist has emerged to potentially take over the Miners Motel in Jamestown.

The facility, on Highway 108, was purchased by Tuolumne County in 2023 using $1.85 million of California Encampment Resolution Funding with plans to provide housing to address rising homelessness. The project was going to be overseen by the county government.

The board of supervisors changed course last year and decided to instead seek an outside group interested in taking the property and using it as an affordable housing development. The organization would have to meet the goals of the original grant funding.

Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett says four proposals were received, and Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County was the top finalist.

Hockett told the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, “We are currently within the standard protest period required for all RFPs (Request for Proposals). Once that period concludes, staff will begin working with the final selected organization to develop a contract for your board’s consideration. We are on track to return to your board on March 3 (to approve it).

The county will be working with the state to ensure the plan meets all legal requirements and the terms of the grant.