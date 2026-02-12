Bird House Potentially Moving

Sonora, CA — The structure, often referred to as the “Bird house” that is red with a steep roof, might be on the move. Developer Michael Fillebrown tells Central Sierra Broadcasting, “Understanding the local significance of the Bird House, I am working with up to five people on a potential relocation.” Fillebrown declined to be more specific at this time and said the project’s timeline for starting construction is in three months.

The 217 square foot structure was historically used in conjunction with car sales and real estate. In the past it was owned by Hal Bird, a former business leader.

Fillebrown received the green light from the Board of Supervisors yesterday. The approved proposal is to develop the 1.14-acre piece of property with a Dutch Bros Coffee shop and a Take 5 oil change facility.

Site access would be off Mono Way with a single driveway providing access to both facilities. It will not utilize or impact Rogers Road. The property is 1,300 feet northeast of the intersection of Greenley Road and Mono Way between. The project states Traffic Impact Studies were done and reviews were conducted by both the County and City with no traffic impacts on Mono Way due to traffic turning left into the site, even during peak traffic. View the site plan here.

Tuolumne County Wildlife maps indicate that the project contains the rsp habitat and no special status plant or animal species were identified on the site or in the immediate vicinity.

A cultural resource study was prepared by Solano Archaeological Services (SAS) in September 2025 and concluded that a Sonora Ditch on site does not appear eligible for listing due to its lack of integrity and is therefore not considered a significant cultural resource. A standard cultural resource condition to protect any potential resources that are unearthed by construction activities is part of the development plan.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors made zoning changes and the issued a site development permit, as detailed here yesterday. Also noted by the Board of Supervisors, an outside company looked at the property (a requirement of the developer), and it did not meet the criteria for being a historic structure, which could have prevented its removal.